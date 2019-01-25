Sisolak panel to lay groundwork for new marijuana regulators

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has created a new advisory panel to lay the groundwork for a new board that will regulate Nevada's marijuana industry akin to the way the state's casinos are regulated.

Sisolak signed an executive order Friday creating the panel and declaring that the "success of the general cannabis industry in the state is vitally important to the economy of Nevada."

He appointed his former Clark County Commission colleague and former rival for the Democratic nomination for governor Chris Giunchigliani to the panel.

The panel will study issues like the creation of marijuana consumption lounges, banking, taxes and enforcement.

Other panel members include Sisolak's general counsel J. Brin Gibson, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Chairman Arlan D. Melendez, University of Nevada, Las Vegas gaming professor Jennifer Roberts and three others yet to be named.