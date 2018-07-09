Shreveport gets $24.2M grant help impoverished neighborhoods

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The city of Shreveport has received a $24.2 million grant to help alleviate problems in high-poverty neighborhoods.

The Shreveport Times reports that the money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhoods grant.

Mayor Ollie Tyler said the plans include building an estimated 486 units of mixed-income housing and two mixed use developments — a kitchen incubator and a culinary medicine center.

"This grant provides tremendous redevelopment opportunities for areas characterized by concentrated poverty, high unemployment, crime, health disparities, struggling schools and disinvestment," Tyler said during a press conference last Friday.

Bobby Collins, who heads the Housing Authority of Shreveport, says the new money will contribute to "one of the biggest housing impacts in this community in decades. He said it will benefit many families in need of affordable housing.

"They don't make a livable wage, they're working hard just like you and I, and this bridges the gap for them and allows them to have affordable housing that's quality that they can call home," he said.

The newspaper reports that the city and the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments received a planning grant from HUD back in 2010 to begin a planning process on how to improve the Allendale, Ledbetter Heights and West Edge neighborhoods. The grant allowed the city and council to bring residents and others concerned with the neighborhoods together to develop ways to address housing, social issues and quality of life.

