Sheriff says man died after falling or jumping from train

PRINCETON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa sheriff says a man whose body was found near tracks died after falling or jumping off a moving train.

The body was found near Princeton in Scott County early Friday.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Monday that 29-year-old Robert Lamb, of LeClaire, had been drinking and likely was involved in what's been called train jumping or train hopping. Lane says the perilous activity has been glorified in social media videos.

He says people should stay away from trains, noting their speed is hard to judge because they're so large.