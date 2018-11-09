Sheriff says criminals walking free because jail's full

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff says some criminals are walking free because his jail in central Iowa has no room to hold them.

Des Moines station KCCI reports that Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright renewed calls Thursday for a new jail. He says there are more than 30 arrest warrants out for criminal suspects in his county, but the jail has been over capacity for the past year.

There's room for 10 inmates. Arganbright says holding inmates elsewhere is expensive: roughly $60 a day, plus transportation.

He also says the jail's square footage doesn't meet Iowa code, and mold in the jail presents a health hazard for inmates and staff.

County officials have hired an engineering firm for a needs assessment.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com