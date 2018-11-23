Shawn O'Hara, perennial candidate in Mississippi, dies at 60

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who ran dozens of eccentric and unsuccessful races for governor, U.S. senator and other offices under different party labels has died at age 60.

Shawn O'Hara was found dead Tuesday at home in Hattiesburg, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

Benedict said Friday that the date of death was not immediately known, but O'Hara died of natural causes.

O'Hara was known for low-budget campaigns consisting of little more than hand-written flyers with promises to legalize marijuana, lower gas prices or establish a series of snow-cone stands to fund state services.

His most recent election loss was on Nov. 6, when he ran as a Reform Party candidate for U.S. Senate. O'Hara received less than 1 percent in a race won by Republican incumbent Roger Wicker.