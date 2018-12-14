Sexual harassment suit against prosecutor settled for $350K

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A former Clallam County employee's sexual harassment lawsuit against a county prosecuting attorney has been settled for $350,000.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Tina Hendrickson signed the pact Monday, and Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols signed it Tuesday, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

Interim county Administrator Rich Sill said Wednesday the county is in a statewide insurance risk pool that will pay Hendrickson.

Hendrickson expects to receive $160,000 to $170,000 after legal fees, she said Wednesday.

Hendrickson, Nichols' former office manager, family friend and admitted romantic interest, asserted in her 2017 Western Federal District Court complaint that Nichols did not heed her entreaties to stop his romantic advances, creating a hostile workplace.

Nichols, re-elected to office in a Nov. 6 election, denied the allegations and said he was prepared to go to court to defend himself.

