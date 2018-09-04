Sexual harassment complaints strain human rights agencies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wave of sexual harassment complaints that accompanied the #MeToo movement has put a strain on many state and local offices that police workplace discrimination of all kinds.

Places such as New York City and Massachusetts have added resources to deal with the surge in complaints.

But human rights agencies elsewhere say their small staffs are struggling to keep up with caseloads.

In Connecticut, which is on pace to receive nearly twice as many sexual harassment complaints as last year, some lawmakers worry about delays resolving those cases and others involving employment, housing and credit discrimination.

In many places, the complaints began piling up last year, when the movement against sexual harassment and assault took off after allegations against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The complaint process differs by state.