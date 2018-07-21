Sex workers speaking out against effort targeting brothels









RENO, Nev. (AP) — Workers at a legal brothel in Nevada say an attention-grabbing pimp's campaign for the Legislature has sparked an anti-brothel effort that they fear could spread to other parts of the state that allow for legal prostitution.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports a November ballot referendum is seeking to shut down four brothels in Lyon County in eastern Nevada owned by Dennis Hof.

As of right now, the World Famous Mustang Ranch near Reno, is not being targeted.

Proponents of the referendum say legal brothels open a door for human trafficking.

Women at the Mustang Ranch say closing legal brothels would actually mean more money for pimps and less safety for prostitutes.

Donny Gilman, son of Mustang Ranch owner Lance Gilman, says they want initiative supporters to know that it's a clean business.

