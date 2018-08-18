Sex crimes report in Wisconsin shows most victims are teens

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A recent report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on criminal sex offenses says most victims of sex crimes in the state are teenagers.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that the data figures broken down by county also show that most offenders are also teenagers under the age of 18.

The report says that the most common relationship to victims statewide and in central Wisconsin counties is someone that knows the victim, but isn't related. The category includes: "acquaintance, employee, employer, neighbor, roommate, and other domestic violence victim."

The statewide average rate for all sex offenses has been steadily rising since 2013. There was about a 14 percent increase from 2013- 2017 in Wisconsin's average rate for sex offenses.

