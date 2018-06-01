Sewage spill hits Avalon beaches on Santa Catalina Island

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — A sewage spill has closed beaches around Avalon on Santa Catalina Island off Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Friday that the discharge came from a broken sewage pipe.

Health officials advise beach users to stay out of the water until areas of the beach have been cleaned and the closure advisory is removed.