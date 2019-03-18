https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Several-injured-in-3-vehicle-crash-involving-13698206.php
Several injured in vehicle crash involving school bus
COVINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were critically injured and some children have minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicles southeast of Seattle.
A King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Monday afternoon that the two vehicles collided in Covington.
The sheriff's office says two people in an SUV were taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office says three other people in the other vehicle fled after the crash but were captured. Two of those people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The kids on the bus also had minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
It wasn't clear what led up to the crash.
Authorities are investigating.
