Several events scheduled for suicide prevention week

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention has announced that several events are scheduled around the state for National Suicide Prevention week.

The weeklong series of events begin Sunday and run through Sept. 15.

They range from a Light the Way Walk and Motorcycle Run in Taunton; to a World Suicide Prevention Day Twitter chat; and Ribbon Remembrances in Barnstable and Nantucket.

Jennifer Kelliher, executive director of the organization, says the recent suicides of celebrities as well as federal reports on rising suicide rates provide harsh reminders that no one is immune from what she calls a public health crisis.

She says the week is designed to increase attention to the issue, and provide stories of hope, healing and resilience.