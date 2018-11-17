Several Nebraska cities to celebrate National Adoption Day

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — National Adoption Day will be celebrated in several Nebraska cities this weekend.

The day is being recognized Saturday at county courthouses in Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Omaha. The day brings not only adoption finalization ceremonies, but family entertainment. At the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings, the event will include carnival-themed entertainment, cake and ice cream, a magic show and balloon making for children having their adoptions finalized.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 400,000 children in foster care, with 114,000 waiting to be adopted. As of Oct. 29 in Nebraska, there were 405 wards of the state available for adoption.