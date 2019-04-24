Settlement reached in lawsuit over runway overrun collapse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over the 2015 landslide that collapsed a runway safety overrun at Yeager Airport.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Yeager officials say the airport was awarded $14.8 million in the settlement that ends all legal wrangling stemming from the collapse. Of that, about $6 million will go for fees and reimbursements, leaving the airport with about $8.3 million.

Following the collapse, Yeager Airport filed suit against 15 construction, engineering, design, insurance and supply firms involved with building the 240-foot-high earthen structure supporting the safety overrun area. No one was injured in the collapse.

Yeager board Chairman Ed Hill said the settlement vindicates the airport of any wrongdoing.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.