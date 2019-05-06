Settlement reached in death of girl hit by police cruiser

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A confidential settlement has been reached in a wrongful-death claim filed after a Columbia police vehicle struck and killed a 4-year-old girl.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the settlement was approved Monday. It was sealed so details were not released.

The claim was filed after Gabriella Curry died in January . The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Officer Andria Heese struck Gabriella outside Columbia's Battle High School while she was trying to park on the sidewalk to watch students loading onto buses.

Gabriella's mother was driving a student bus and had taken her daughter along as she completed her afternoon route. Authorities have not yet said why the girl was on the sidewalk.

Heese remains on administrative leave with pay.

