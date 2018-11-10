Service at Mississippi history museums honors US veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mother of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq has helped the Mississippi governor and the leader of the Mississippi National Guard lay a wreath to honor military veterans.

Donna Bagwell of Pontotoc says it was a privilege to take part in the ceremony at the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

More than 200 people gathered Friday for an early service commemorating Veterans Day, which is on Sunday and is observed as a state and federal holiday on Monday.

Bagwell says her son, 24-year-old Marc Lucas Tucker, wrote a letter home from boot camp saying he loved the Marine Corps and planned to serve for life. He was killed June 8, 2005.

Bagwell says if he had lived, he would have been 38 on Thursday.