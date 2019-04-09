Senator expects votes on victims amendment in May

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state senator says he expects both houses of the Legislature will pass a constitutional amendment to bolster crime victim rights this spring.

Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, one of the amendment's chief sponsors, said at a news conference Tuesday that he has spoken to leaders in both the Assembly and Senate and he expects the houses will vote on the amendment in May.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's aides didn't immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation.

Constitutional amendments must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum. Lawmakers passed the crime victim amendment in 2017. If the Legislature passes the amendment this year the earliest it could appear on the ballot would be the April 2020 election.