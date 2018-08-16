Senator charged with domestic violence faces challenger

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — A Randolph, New Hampshire, woman is waging a write-in campaign to challenge Jeff Woodburn, the Democratic minority leader facing domestic violence charges.

Woodburn pleaded not guilty last week to nine charges alleging he struck and bit a woman, and kicked in the door of her home. He stepped down from his Senate leadership position, but not his seat, and is running for re-election.

On Thursday, Kathleen Kelley announced her write-in campaign, saying a number of community members encouraged her to seek the Democratic nomination. She described herself as a community leader who has spent decades serving on boards that promote North Country businesses and nonprofits. She says she would be a strong, trusted voice in supporting public schools, affordable health care and economic initiatives to help the region.