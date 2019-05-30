Senate votes to undo voter registration changes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Democrats are pushing ahead to undo election law changes they argue will lead to voter suppression.

The Senate on Thursday voted 14-10 along party lines to pass a bill that essentially repeals a 2017 law requiring additional documentation from voters who register within 30 days of an election.

Supporters argue it will increase trust in elections by requiring people to prove they live where they vote, but opponents argue it is confusing, unnecessary and intimidating. A judge allowed the law to take effect, but blocked penalties of a $5,000 fine and a year in jail for fraud while a court challenge is pending.

The bill passed the House in March. It now goes to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is likely to veto it.