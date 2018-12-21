Senate votes to name Salt Lake City courthouse after Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The nameless federal courthouse in Salt Lake City could soon have a name.

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to name the building the Orrin G. Hatch Federal Courthouse in honor of the outgoing senator.

Hatch says he's "honored and overwhelmed" that the Senate voted to name the federal courthouse after him.

The House will need to agree to the legislation and President Donald Trump will need to sign it.

The House will likely take up the bill in January.

Hatch is concluding his 42nd year in the Senate and will be replaced by Sen.-elect Mitt Romney on Jan. 3.

Hatch, a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has participated in the confirmation of more than half of all federal judges who have ever served, including all current members of the U.S. Supreme Court.