Senate to probe if DOJ officials discussed removal of Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham says his panel will investigate whether Justice Department officials once discussed using the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe has said that after former FBI Director James Comey was fired in May 2017 department officials discussed bringing the Cabinet together to consider using the amendment to remove Trump.

The Justice Department has not denied those discussions took place but said in February that department leaders didn't believe there was any basis for invoking the 25th Amendment, which enables Cabinet members to seek a president's ouster if they believe the person is unfit for office.

Graham on Friday sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr requesting documents related to those discussions.