Senate race: Rosen still outraising, outspending Heller





Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this June 14, 2016 file photo, Congressional candidate Jacky Rosen attends an election night party in Las Vegas. Democrat Rosen outraised Republican Sen. Dean Heller by more than $1 million in recent months and continued her streak of bringing in more campaign cash than the embattled incumbent, who only collected about $30,000 from a fundraiser President Donald Trump headlined last month. less FILE - In this June 14, 2016 file photo, Congressional candidate Jacky Rosen attends an election night party in Las Vegas. Democrat Rosen outraised Republican Sen. Dean Heller by more than $1 million in recent ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen has outraised Republican Heller by more than $1 million in recent months and continued her streak of bringing in more campaign cash than the embattled incumbent, who only collected about $30,000 from a fundraiser President Donald Trump headlined last month. less FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nevada Democrat ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Senate race: Rosen still outraising, outspending Heller 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrat Jacky Rosen outraised Republican Sen. Dean Heller by more than $1 million in recent months, continuing her yearlong streak of bringing in more campaign cash than the embattled incumbent.

Rosen, a first-term congresswoman from Henderson, has outraised Heller every quarter since she officially jumped into the race last July. But she's been spending heavily too and doesn't have as much campaign cash stashed as Heller does.

In the most recent quarter, she reported having raised $3.5 million from April through June, while Heller reported raising about $2.4 million.

Heller's fundraising slowed last year but he's picked up the pace as he seeks to defend his seat in the battleground state. He brought in twice as much cash from April through June as he did the previous quarter and has almost $6 million in his campaign coffers.

Rosen, who has been churning out television ads, appears to have parted with about $3 million, leaving her to start July with about $3.8 million.

Heller and Rosen's most recent fundraising reports are not yet posted on the Federal Election Commission's website but their campaigns have provided some data from their reports.

Heller got a slight boost from a private fundraiser in June that President Donald Trump headlined while stopping in Las Vegas. Donors, who paid $15,000 for a private photo reception with the president and $50,000 for a private roundtable, brought in less than half a million dollars for Heller, the Nevada Republican Party and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

That included nearly $88,000 from casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam, along with $50,000 from fellow billionaire and gaming executive Phil Ruffin and his wife Oleksandra.

Of the money raised, $30,000 went to Heller's campaign.

That's far less than Trump brought in for Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, in March.

That visit, which raised money for Hawley, the Republican National Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee, collected more than $1 million, with about $180,000 going to Hawley's campaign.

In the race to replace Rosen in Nevada's 3rd congressional district, the Democratic candidate is similarly outraising her Republican opponent.

Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee reported raising nearly $900,000 from April through June. She started July with about $1.1 million in her campaign account.

Her Republican opponent is Danny Tarkanian, the son of former University of Nevada Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. Danny Tarkanian raised about $300,000 over the past few months and is sitting on about $650,000 as he vies for the swing seat covering suburban Las Vegas.

The state's other competitive congressional race is a battle between two former congressmen in the 4th Congressional District, which extends north of Las Vegas through four rural counties.

Former one-term Reps. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, reported raising about $433,000 over the past few months in that race. He spent heavily and ended June with about $198,000.

His opponent is Republican Cresent Hardy, who served one term before losing in 2016 to Democrat Ruben Kihuen. Hardy's more recent fundraising reports show he raised about $229,000 and started June with about $300,000.

The two other members of Nevada's congressional delegation — Republican Mark Amodei in northern Nevada and Democrat Dina Titus in Las Vegas — are heavy favorites for re-election this fall and have outpaced their opponents.

Titus raised more than $100,000 and has about $347,000 in her campaign coffers. Her Republican opponent for the 1st District, former Las Vegas real estate agent, Joyce Bentley, does not appear to have filed a fundraising report.

Amodei reported raising about $250,000 from April through June and started July with about $396,000. His Democratic opponent Clinton Koble, a former U.S. Agriculture Department appointee, raised about $30,000 in the race for Nevada's 2nd District and finished the quarter with less than $9,000.