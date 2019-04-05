Senate panel declines to agree with House on Medicaid bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has declined to agree with the House on amendments added to Idaho Medicaid expansion legislation.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Friday voted 5-4 not to concur with the changes.

The vote is a recommendation to the full Senate about the House amendments as the two chambers try to reach a compromise that can win the approval of Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The full Senate does not need to follow the committee's recommendation. It's not clear when the Senate will vote on the bill.

The big change to the bill the House made is kicking able-bodied people off Medicaid for failing to meet work requirements. The Senate version allowed those people to retain Medicaid coverage but required a copay to receive medical care.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion with an initiative in November that passed with 61% after years of inaction by the Legislature.