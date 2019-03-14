Senate kills bill outlawing sobriety checkpoints

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has defeated a measure that would outlaw sobriety checkpoints in the state.

Senators voted 36-10 to kill the House bill on Thursday. It would have required "reasonable suspicion for certain traffic stops."

Bismarck GOP Rep. Rick Becker was the measure's primary sponsor. He says sobriety checkpoints are ineffective and don't act as a deterrent.

Opponents of the bill say the checkpoints are effective and probably save lives.

Becker unsuccessfully pushed similar legislation two years ago.