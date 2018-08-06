Senate hopeful Vukmir reaffirms support for Trump in new ad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is launching a new television ad with U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy reassuring primary voters that she supports President Donald Trump.

The ad released Monday comes after video surfaced last week from 2016 featuring Vukmir saying that Trump was "offensive to everyone" and suggesting many Republicans would be reluctant to vote for him.

Both Vukmir and her Republican primary challenger Kevin Nicholson have campaigned as staunch Trump supporters. The winner of the Aug. 14 primary will advance to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir initially endorsed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during the 2016 presidential campaign, then Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz before she became part of a Republican women-for-Trump group in the general election.