Senate gives final OK to workers' comp overhaul

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The state Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill that overhauls Oklahoma's workers' compensation system, including increasing the benefits paid to injured workers.

The Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday for the bill that resulted from months of negotiations among lawmakers, attorneys, injured workers and business leaders. The bill now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

Workers' comp attorney Bob Burke says the bill increases the benefits paid to injured workers by an average of 22%.

The bill also restricts the eligibility criteria for claims against the Multiple Injury Trust Fund for permanently disabled workers in an effort to improve the fund's solvency.

In addition, the bill amends workers' comp laws to comply with several recent Oklahoma Supreme Court decisions.