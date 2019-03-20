Senate committee OKs hearing for Medicaid expansion bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation involving Medicaid expansion in Idaho will get a public hearing in a Senate committee.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the hearing for the bill put forward by Republican Sen. Fred Martin.

The first section of the bill directs the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to look into the possibility of the federal government rather than the state paying for care of some people with mental health issues.

The second section seeks to make sure all individuals eligible for Medicaid have access to work or job training.

The third section would allow Idaho lawmakers to nullify the voter-approved Medicaid expansion for a number of reasons, including if the federal funding falls below 90 percent.

On the House side, a committee on Wednesday is taking public comments on a different bill that among other things would require work or job training for some Medicaid recipients.