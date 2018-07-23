Senate challenger Rosendale trailing Tester in cash

Campaign filings show Montana Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale has about one-tenth as much cash heading into the general election season as Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale reported $640,000 in cash on hand as of June 30 in a quarterly filing to the Federal Election Commission. Tester reported $6.1 million.

At the same point in the 2012 election, Tester had $3.6 million in cash. His challenger, former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg, had $2.7 million.

Rosendale's financial disadvantage is being at least partially offset by money from outside political groups pouring into the race on his behalf. Outside groups also are spending heavily on Tester.

Rosendale previously disclosed raising $1 million in the quarter but did not release details. He prevailed in an expensive, four-way Republican primary.