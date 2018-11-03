Senate candidates' paths cross at ASU homecoming game

A supporter, left, crosses her fingers as she talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema, right, at a get-out-the-vote event at the Arizona Education Association headquarters in Phoenix Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Sinema takes on Republican Martha McSally in the race to replace Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is retiring.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's two U.S. Senate candidates have crossed paths at Saturday's ASU homecoming game in Tempe.

Republican Rep. Martha McSally belted out the national anthem. Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema presided over the coin toss.

Both were greeted with a mix of cheers and boos in a reflection of what's become a bitter and narrow contest that may determine control of the U.S. Senate.

McSally and Sinema are both making their final push before Election Day.

Many Arizona residents have already cast their ballots by mail but the candidates want to find everyone who hasn't.