Senate approves bill making schools chief an appointed post

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters have elected their final state schools superintendent after the state Senate gave final legislative approval to a bill making the position one appointed by the governor.

The Senate approved the bill 29-19 Tuesday, sending the measure to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature. The bill was one of his legislative priorities.

Beginning in 2021, the Indiana Department of Education will be led by a secretary of education. Current Superintendent Jennifer McCormick's term expires in 2020. She isn't seeking re-election.

The bill moves up the change by four years as the Republican-dominated Legislature passed a law in 2017 making it an appointed position starting in 2025 after numerous policy disagreements with former Democratic Superintendent Glenda Ritz.

Indiana is one of 13 states with an elected superintendent.