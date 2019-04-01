Senate OKs repayment of millions to shortchanged funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has passed legislation to reimburse millions of dollars of oil tax money to funds that benefit water projects and schools.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner introduced an amendment last week that would transfer $64.3 million to the common schools trust fund later this year and $128 million to the resources trust fund over many years.

The Senate approved the bill Monday. It now goes to the GOP-led House, where it could face opposition.

The move comes after GOP Gov. Doug Burgum and a growing number of lawmakers believe the funds have been shortchanged for years.

At issue is whether revenue from state taxes on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Reservation should have been deposited in the funds.