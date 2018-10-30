Sen. Warren, GOP's Diehl to meet in final debate of campaign

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger, state Rep. Geoff Diehl, will meet in their final debate of the campaign.

The one-hour contest is scheduled for Tuesday and will be broadcast live on WCVB at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed on WCVB.com, BostonGlobe.com and Boston.com.

Warren is running for her second six-year term in office. She has also been mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential contender. Diehl co-chaired President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Massachusetts.

Warren has been a frequent critic of Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the Massachusetts Democrat in tweets and speeches.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also running.

Election Day is Nov. 6. Early voting has begun in locations across the state.

WGGB-TV and WSHM-TV in Springfield will simulcast the debate.