Sen. Taylor cited for disorderly conduct in incident at bank

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee has been cited for disorderly conduct over an apparent altercation with a bank teller.

Taylor attorney Vincent Bobot told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Taylor, a Democrat, was given a civil citation by a Milwaukee police officer following the incident Friday at a Wells Fargo branch.

Bobot didn't detail Taylor's actions.

Bobot didn't return a call from The Associated Press. Taylor's office declined to comment and a Milwaukee police spokeswoman didn't respond to several messages.