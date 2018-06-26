Sen. Sam McCann files petitions for Illinois governor's race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Sam McCann has filed more than 65,000 signatures with the Illinois Board of Elections to get on the November ballot as a gubernatorial candidate.

McCann of Plainview is running as the Conservative Party candidate with running mate Aaron Merreighn of Riverton.

McCann says his candidacy is about restoring people's faith in Illinois and the nation.

McCann said he believes the petitions filed Monday will withstand an expected objection. Independents and third-party candidates for governor need 25,000 valid signatures — compared with 5,000 signatures that Democratic and Republican candidates had to file to compete in the March primaries.

McCann criticized Gov. Bruce Rauner, the Republican nominee, for signing legislation that expanded taxpayer funding of abortion. The Rauner campaign didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate is J.B. Pritzker.