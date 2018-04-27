Second annual Color Run comes to New Canaan on Saturday









NEW CANAAN — Instead of being handed cups of water at points along the 5 kilometer track, New Canaan runners will be sprayed with powdered paint.

The town’s second annual Color Run — which is “less about your 10-minute mile and more about having the time of your life,” according to its official site — to benefit the New Canaan Scholarship Foundation is scheduled for Saturday.

“We started the Color Run last year. There used to be a scholarship drive where kids would go door-to-door collecting money. But we wanted to bring more awareness to the scholarship foundation,” said William Egan, New Canaan High School principal and Scholarship Foundation chairman. The Color Run was a more inclusive community alternative.

According to Steffi Loomis, a member of the foundation’s executive committee and a co-chairwoman of its donor committee, the door-to-door drive had existed for 50 years, but foundation board members decided they were due for a change. “We felt like maybe it was time to change it up and do something that was exciting and that the whole community could get involved in,” Loomis said.

The untimed 5K is the main fundraising event hosted by the foundation, whose goal is to provide financial aid to deserving New Canaan High School students and former students.

More Information Individual tickets ($40) and family passes ($150) are available at nchs-sf.org/the-color-run until 10 p.m. Friday, or for an additional $10 at the event. Tickets include a T-shirt, sunglasses, powder paint packet and wristband (limit of four T-shirts, sunglasses and powder paint packets per family pass).

According to Egan, in just over a year since the inaugural Color Run, the group has raised $250,000 in endowments and hopes to raise another $100,000 between this year’s event and its annual fundraising campaign. Egan said roughly 1,200 runners participated last year, and 54 scholarships at about $2,000 each were awarded in 2017.

“It’s not a lot, but our hope is to be able to help them in a much bigger way in the future,” Loomis said.

In addition to Egan and Loomis, the Color Run was organized by Executive Committee member Allison Mennitt, Scholarship Committee member Jennifer Richardson and Donor Committee Co-Chairwoman Jennifer Essigs. Loomis said about 100 volunteers have signed up, most of whom will be standing on the route through Waveny Park, spraying runners with a full spectrum of paint colors.

“By the time you’re done with the 5K, you are like a big rainbow,” Loomis said.

“The wonderful part about this is it’s a broad-based community effort and to benefit its students,” Egan said.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 0.8-mile Kids’ Color Dash at 9 and the Color Run at 9:30.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586