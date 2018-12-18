Seattle to spend $75M to boost affordable housing next year

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the city will spend more than $75 million on affordable-housing units in the next year.

The city will build 10 new buildings with nearly 1,200 apartments and will preserve nine buildings that have 238 affordable apartments.

Durkan says it's the largest number of affordable homes the city has created in a single year.

Durkan says the investment puts the city on target to make available nearly 4,000 new homes by 2022.

The Seattle Times reports the money mainly from property taxes and real-estate payments will help nonprofits build and preserve the homes.

Each summer, nonprofits request housing money from the city's Office of Housing and the office selects projects for assistance.

This year, 14 projects were chosen, with locations in neighborhoods across Seattle.