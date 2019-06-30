Seattle hospital closes main operating rooms for air quality

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Children's Hospital has closed its main operating rooms while experts investigate an "air quality issue."

The Seattle Times reports the hospital found deficiencies after bringing in outside industrial hygienists to assess air quality.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Mueller says the hospital has implemented several improvements on the recommendations of outside experts and is now making changes to the air-equipment system.

She didn't say how long the operating rooms would be closed for.

Several surgeons and anesthesiologists are obtaining additional credentials to perform operations at other hospitals.

The closures come a few months after the hospital found mold in four of its 14 operating rooms and temporarily closed them down.

Further information about the air quality issue wasn't immediately available.

