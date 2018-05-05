Ferry terminal reopens after suspicious package found

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say a ferry terminal in downtown Seattle was evacuated and closed temporarily because of a suspicious package.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said just after 5 p.m. Friday that operations at Colman Dock were suspended until further notice and that law enforcement was responding.

Just after 6 p.m., state officials and police said there was no risk to the public and that the terminal was reopening.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

No further information was released.