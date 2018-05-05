https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Seattle-ferry-terminal-evacuated-for-suspicious-12889406.php
Ferry terminal reopens after suspicious package found
Updated 9:16 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say a ferry terminal in downtown Seattle was evacuated and closed temporarily because of a suspicious package.
Washington State Department of Transportation officials said just after 5 p.m. Friday that operations at Colman Dock were suspended until further notice and that law enforcement was responding.
Just after 6 p.m., state officials and police said there was no risk to the public and that the terminal was reopening.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
No further information was released.
