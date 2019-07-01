Search to resume for missing kayaker in southeast Iowa

BRIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a search will resume Monday for a kayaker missing along the Skunk River near Brighton in southeast Iowa.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the search began after it was reported that the kayaker had flipped in the water but didn't resurface.

The search began Saturday night and continued without success on Sunday.

The name of the missing person hasn't been released.