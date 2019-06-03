FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a lenticular cloud forms a cap atop Mount Rainier behind cranes that service container ships in Seattle. From airplanes made by Boeing to apples, cherries and wheat grown by farmers, no other state is more dependent on international trade than Washington. As the tariff disputes escalate, small factories are closing and manufacturing behemoths like Boeing are increasingly worried about access to crucial Asian markets that have helped propel the state's booming economy. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Photo: Elaine Thompson / Associated Press 2018
Photo: Elaine Thompson / Associated Press 2018
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a lenticular cloud forms a cap atop Mount Rainier behind cranes that service container ships in Seattle. From airplanes made by Boeing to apples, cherries and wheat grown by farmers, no other state is more dependent on international trade than Washington. As the tariff disputes escalate, small factories are closing and manufacturing behemoths like Boeing are increasingly worried about access to crucial Asian markets that have helped propel the state's booming economy. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say search and rescue deputies are looking for two men who didn't return from a day hike in Mount Rainier National Park.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that deputies and volunteers were searching by air and on the ground Monday for a 43-year-old man from Olympia and a 43-year-old man from Lakewood.

The sheriff's office says they didn't return from their hike Sunday.

The men were believed to be on the Mother Mountain trail in the northwest corner of the park. The sheriff's office says their car was found on Carbon River Forest Reserve Road.