Search suspended for missing 30-year-old swimmer

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 30-year-old man from Ireland who disappeared while swimming with friends off a Long Island beach.

Coast Guard officials say the group was swimming off Long Beach around 2 a.m. Monday when Neil Gibbons failed to make it back to shore along with his friends.

The friends alerted the Coast Guard's Jones Beach station. An air and water search covered 650 miles before it was suspended Monday night.

The search comes a day after Nassau County police divers found a boy's body in the surf off Long Beach. Authorities are trying to determine if the body is that of a 10-year-old boy who went missing last week while swimming with his brother.

___

This story corrects to show age of missing swimmer is 30, not 31, based on new information from Coast Guard.