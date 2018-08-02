Search is on for teen accused of escaping detention center

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a teenager they say escaped from the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.

Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said in a statement that detectives need the public's help in locating 16-year-old Darreon Wilson of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say the teen escaped July 23 and has been missing ever since.

The Advocate reports that he was being held on drugs and weapons charges when authorities say he fled the facility.

Lee said anyone providing assistance or housing to Wilson is violating state law and could be arrested.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com