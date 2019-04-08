Search for missing hiker continues in northwest Alabama

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Officials in northwest Alabama continue searching for a retired Presbyterian pastor last seen Saturday morning on a hiking trail.

Winston County sheriff's Chief Deputy Bryan Kirkpatrick on Monday told Al.com that another hiker encountered Sid Burgess at 10:57 a.m. Saturday. They chatted and took a picture together before parting ways. But the 70-year-old Burgess hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

The Homewood resident's vehicle was found Sunday afternoon at a trailhead where he was supposed to be making a day hike.

Searchers looked for Burgess for 12 hours Sunday. They resumed Monday, but were temporarily halted by storms.

Kirkpatrick says officials haven't been able to track Burgess' mobile phone, saying there's no service on the trail.

Burgess previously worked at WBRC-TV and Birmingham Cable before entering the seminary.

