Seafood firm's effort to reopen stymied by ongoing shutdown

HANCOCK, Maine (AP) — A Maine seafood business's efforts to reopen are being waylaid due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Sullivan Harbor Farm owner Leslie Harlow says the business was within days of getting federal approval to resume selling smoked fish. The Bangor Daily News reports she now cannot get a needed permit from the Food and Drug Administration — which she says is sitting on a desk somewhere waiting to be mailed out.

Harlow has been trying to reopen the business ever since it shut down three years ago due to food safety violations.

Harlow stresses the shutdown is hurting many Mainers, many of whom rely on federal paperwork for permits and loans that now is not being processed.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com