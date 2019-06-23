Sea lion bites girl at California beach in unusual attack

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A sea lion has bitten a girl in what officials say is an unusual attack.

KTLA-TV reports that 13-year-old Megan Pagnini was posing for photos in the surf at Pismo Beach when a sea lion bit her leg around 8:30 p.m. June 14.

Pismo Beach Police transported Pagnini to a hospital from the beach in the city 177 miles (285 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

"I was at the water, I was just playing around, jumping — having fun," Pagnini says in a televised interview. "I was taking silly pictures, when all of a sudden, it came out of nowhere and bit my leg."

Officials say Pagnini is healing well.

___

