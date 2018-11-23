Scottsdale man's win a lesson in who oversees tribal casinos

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale man playing a slot machine at an Arizona tribal casino says he didn't get what he expected.

Ryan Sherry left the Talking Stick Casino and Resort in April with a $4,000 payout. He thought he'd won the $50,000 jackpot with three red double-sevens in a row.

The Arizona Republic reports this week that efforts to resolve the discrepancy with gambling officials at the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community lasted months.

It also was a learning experience in who regulates the state's more than two dozen tribal casinos.

Federally recognized tribes like Salt River govern themselves. When casino patrons think they've been wronged, they can take it up with the tribe or sue in tribal court.

The state Department of Gaming has little oversight over disputes under tribal gambling compacts.