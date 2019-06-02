Science center to explore world's connection to water

DETROIT (AP) — An exhibit exploring the world's connection to water is coming to the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

Water's intense power is featured in an exhibit called "Depth," which starts June 8, as part of Michigan State University-operated Science Gallery Detroit.

The show includes Sound Mural of Detroit in which students use copper pipes to share water-related anecdotes through poem. A map of the Arctic Circle serves as a chess-like board with pieces made from ice. A life-size jellyfish made from plastic bags represents the dangers plastic presents to ocean life.

Admission is free. The exhibit runs through Aug. 17.

Science Gallery Detroit merges science and art to ignite a passion for both. It's part of an international gallery network in six other cities around the globe.