Schumer asks for probe into Whitaker's White House contacts

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker speaks at the Dept. of Justice's Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Justice Department in Washington. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's top Democrat is asking the Justice Department's watchdog to open an investigation into communications between acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and the White House.

Sen. Charles Schumer says Tuesday the Justice Department's inspector general should look into communications beginning when Whitaker was appointed chief of staff to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Schumer says he's concerned about contact Whitaker had with the White House and wants the inspector general to look into whether he had access to confidential grand jury information in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

He also wants investigators to examine whether Whitaker shared any information with President Donald Trump or others in the administration.

A spokesman for Inspector General Michael Horowitz and a Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.