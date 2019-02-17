Satanic Temple accuses Boston City Council of discrimination

BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple has filed a discrimination complaint against the Boston City Council after being denied the chance to say the opening prayer at the panel's public meetings.

The Salem-based religious group, which has lodged freedom of religion challenges nationwide, says it filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in October. The organization also provided a letter confirming the commission was investigating the complaint as of December.

An agency spokesman said it can't confirm or deny the existence of active investigations. Emails to the council weren't returned Friday.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the opening prayer tradition, but the Satanic Temple argues that the council's policy of allowing only invited clergy to deliver the remarks violates the high court ruling, which bars municipalities from preferring one religion over another.