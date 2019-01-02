Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society merger complete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The senior care provider Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and medical and health insurance provider Sanford Health have officially combined.

The society membership and the board of the Dakotas-based health network approved a merger last June. It later received regulatory approval, and the two nonprofits announced Wednesday that the affiliation is complete.

The combined operation has 45 hospitals, nearly 300 clinics and more than 200 senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries, employing nearly 50,000 people.